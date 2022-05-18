Los Fresnos Enacts Water Use Restrictions

It appears Los Fresnos has become the first city in the Valley, heading into the summer, to impose some water conservation measures on its citizens. The city has implemented its Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan which restricts what days and what hours of the day home and business owners can water their lawns.

Under Stage 2, lawn watering is limited to three days a week, and only during 4-hour periods in the morning and and at night.

Los Fresnos enacts its Stage 2 restrictions when water storage at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs drops to 35 percent.