The 2021 Los Fresnos Rodeo and Livestock Show is canceled over COVID-19 concerns. The Brownsville Herald reported Monday that event organizers posted on Facebook that the rodeo scheduled for this coming February is canceled.

The post says the rodeo event chairman Mike Todd’s recent death is attributed to the disease. Todd was part of the rodeo for more than three decades. The annual rodeo event also features a livestock show, parade, carnival, and live music