Loser In Edinburg Place 4 Race Sues To Invalidate November Election Results

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 10-vote defeat in an Edinburg City Council race has prompted a lawsuit by the candidate who lost.

Gerardo Lozano is suing to have the November 7th election for Place 4 declared void. Lozano lost to incumbent councilman David White by 10 votes. But Lozano claims illegal votes were cast and counted – most of them mail-in ballots the lawsuit says violated Texas Election Code requirements and should have been deemed invalid.

The election night count ended with White garnering 3,334 votes and Lozano getting 3,324.