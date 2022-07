Claims for lost luggage are skyrocketing as mountains of misplaced bags pile up at U.S. airports. According to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report, nearly 220-thousand bags were lost or damaged in April alone — a jump of 135-percent from the same month last year.

Summer flight delays and cancellations contributed to the problem as airlines struggle with staffing issues and a surge in travel. Experts advise using carry-ons whenever possible instead of checking your bags to be safe.