Lotto Texas could soon be closing up shop for good over recent scandals. The State Senate is debating a bill that would abolish the Lottery Commission.

Senator Bob Hall called the state’s lottery a “criminal conspiracy” that is designed to “defraud Texans.” There are multiple investigations into its dealings. They focus on a group of out-of-state investors who bought up nearly every winning combination in order to win 95-million-dollars in a drawing, which doubled their money.