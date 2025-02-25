Lotto Makes Changes

The Texas Lottery Commission is making big changes to win back the trust of players, who feel the drawing are rigged.

Executive Director Ryan Mindell says they are now limiting the number of tickets can be bought on each terminal. It’s a move, he says, to crack down on so-called “couriers,” who sell tickets online. But these changes are not enough for Governor Greg Abbott. He’s ordering the Texas Rangers to investigate two recent jackpots.

In one of them, a group of investors bought up all the winning numbers, basically doubling their cash.