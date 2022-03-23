Louisiana Digging Out After Tornadoes Plow Through Homes

(AP) — Louisiana is digging out after tornadoes flipped cars, ripped off rooftops and killed at least one person in the New Orleans area. The St. Bernard Parish president says a girl on a breathing machine was rescued from a house that was lifted up and landed in the middle of a street. Authorities said another parish resident died in the storm, which killed a woman south of Dallas as it moved through Texas. The National Weather Service reported flash flooding and another apparent twister in Alabama. The worst of it appears to be waning over South Carolina.