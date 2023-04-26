NATIONAL

Louisiana GOP Lawmakers Kill Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana

Fred Cruz
FILE - Marijuana plants grow at GB Sciences Louisiana on Aug. 6, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. A proposed bill to legalize marijuana in Louisiana was short-lived, swiftly dying in committee Tuesday, April 25, 2023, before ever reaching the House floor for debate this legislative session. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) — A proposed bill to decriminalize marijuana in Louisiana was short-lived, swiftly dying in committee Tuesday before ever reaching the House floor for debate. Democratic state Rep. Candace Newell briefly argued that her bill to decriminalize the possession and distribution of marijuana would provide opportunity for economic gains in the state. But a committee hearing the bill voted 9-4 along party lines to involuntarily defer the bill. That move Tuesday effectively killed the bill this legislative session. None of the nine GOP lawmakers provided an explanation during the meeting on why they voted against the bill. Newell called the action by the committee “disrespectful.”

 

