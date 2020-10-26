Louisiana Governor Provides Update On Hurricane Zeta

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall in the state as a Category One storm Wednesday night.

Speaking with reporters, Edwards said they predict this storm will “primarily be a wind event” with some significant rain. He said two-to-four-inches of rain are expected on the southeastern coast of Louisiana, which is where the storm is tracking to make landfall.

Edwards says he has issued a state of emergency declaration ahead of the storm, which he says is the eighth time this year he has had to do so because of COVID-19 and tropical storms.

Additionally, Edwards says the National Guard has more than eleven-hundred guardsman activated up and down the coast with a variety of boats and helicopters positioned.