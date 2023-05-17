Louisiana Legislator Proposes Bill To Eliminate Permit For Concealed-Carry

A Louisiana lawmaker is once again proposing a bill to allow residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit from the state.

Republican Representative Danny McCormick says the GOP super majority in the legislature would be able to override a veto by the governor. He says he’s deliberately trying to make the matter a hot-button issue in this year’s governor’s race.

Dan Zelenka, president of the Louisiana Shooting Association, noted that three GOP senators voted to kill the bill last year, saying they now need to get on board.