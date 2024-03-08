Louisiana National Guard Is Headed To Texas Border

Members of the Louisiana National Guard are on their way to Texas to help secure the border. Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 19 into law on Thursday, authorizing three-million-dollars for the deployment.

The state legislature approved the bill during last week’s special session on crime. The Guard will send 50 soldiers to Texas on three different rotations of about a month each, starting a week from today.

The guardsmen will participate in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative, known as Operation Lone Star.