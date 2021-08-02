Louisiana Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Amid COVID Surge

FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. One of Louisiana's largest hospitals brought in nearly three dozen health care workers from across the country Monday, Aug. 2, to help treat the ever-increasing number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as the highly contagious delta variant ravages the state. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

(AP) — Louisiana is reenacting a statewide mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents across all indoor locations, including schools and colleges.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement Monday came as the state struggles with a fast-growing fourth surge of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant. The Democratic governor’s mandate takes effect on Wednesday. It will apply to anyone age 5 and older who enters a business, school, church or other inside location.

Louisiana has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation and is seeing one of the country’s worst COVID-19 spikes per capita. Edwards’ order will last until Sept. 1, but could be extended.