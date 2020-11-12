Louisiana Suspects Indicted In Sex Trafficking Of McAllen Teen

Two Louisiana men accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old McAllen girl have been indicted on child trafficking-related charges. A federal grand jury in McAllen handed up an indictment charging 22-year-old Brandon Chavez with kidnapping and enticement of a minor, and 23-year-old Jose Serrano-Ramos with transporting a minor for sex.

The suspects and the victim had met on Snapchat, and in June the girl’s mother called McAllen police to say she had run away. The same day, the suspects and the victim, on their way to Louisiana, were stopped at the Border Patrol’s Falfurrias checkpoint. Under questioning, the girl said she’d been sexually assaulted, and the two suspects were arrested.