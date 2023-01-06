Louisiana Teens’ Deaths Put Spotlight On Police Chases

(AP) — The deaths of two teenage girls in a Louisiana town have brought renewed attention to fatalities that happen during high-speed police chases.

The deaths on Saturday of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill in Brusly, a town west of Baton Rouge, are the latest fatalities among hundreds every year attributed to accidents involving police pursuits.

National Highway Transportation Safety data show that there were 455 such deaths in the U.S. in 2020. The Louisiana case stands out because David Cauthron, a police officer in the town of Addis, might face charges over the deadly collision.

The local prosecutor says he’ll ask a grand jury to consider charging Cauthron. Possible charges include negligent homicide and negligent injury.