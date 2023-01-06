NATIONAL

Louisiana Teens’ Deaths Put Spotlight On Police Chases

jsalinasBy 17 views
0
In this image provided by Janae Montgomery, Caroline Gill, left, and Maggie Dunn are shown in their cheerleading uniforms at Brusly High School in Brusly, Louisiana. Gill and Dunn were killed Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in a car crash. Authorities said a police officer from nearby Addis, La., crashed into the car the two girls were in after he joined a pursuit of a suspect that began in Baton Rouge. (Janae Montgomery via AP)

(AP) — The deaths of two teenage girls in a Louisiana town have brought renewed attention to fatalities that happen during high-speed police chases.

The deaths on Saturday of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill in Brusly, a town west of Baton Rouge, are the latest fatalities among hundreds every year attributed to accidents involving police pursuits.

National Highway Transportation Safety data show that there were 455 such deaths in the U.S. in 2020. The Louisiana case stands out because David Cauthron, a police officer in the town of Addis, might face charges over the deadly collision.

The local prosecutor says he’ll ask a grand jury to consider charging Cauthron. Possible charges include negligent homicide and negligent injury.

EPA Moves To Toughen Standards For Deadly Soot Pollution

Previous article

Kremlin-Ordered Truce Is Uncertain Amid Mutual Mistrust

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL