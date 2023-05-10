Louisiana’s Education Reform Bill Passes, Advances To Senate

(AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have advanced their own education reform bill. The legislation passed Tuesday in the House 67-28. It now advances to the GOP-dominated Senate. The bill would broadly ban K-12 public school staff from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in school and during extracurricular activities “in a manner that deviates from state content standards or curricula developed or approved by the public school governing authority.” The bill would also require teachers to use a student’s name and pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth. At least 30 proposals similar to Florida’s law have been filed in 16 states since March.