Louisiana’s Education Reform Bill Passes, Advances To Senate

FILE - Supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. As several reliably red states adopt legislation that prohibits school employees from teaching or discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom, Louisiana advanced its own “Don’t Say Gay” bill Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have advanced their own education reform bill. The legislation passed Tuesday in the House 67-28. It now advances to the GOP-dominated Senate. The bill would broadly ban K-12 public school staff from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in school and during extracurricular activities “in a manner that deviates from state content standards or curricula developed or approved by the public school governing authority.” The bill would also require teachers to use a student’s name and pronouns that align with their sex assigned at birth. At least 30 proposals similar to Florida’s law have been filed in 16 states since March.