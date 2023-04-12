Louisville Gunman’s Family Releases Statement

File photo: Louisville metro Police and other emergency block off the street outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The family of the gunman responsible for this week’s mass shooting at a bank in Louisville is speaking out.

The Sturgeon family has released a statement which said, “there were never any warning signs or indications” their 25-year-old son Connor “was capable of this shocking act.” They went on to say, “like many of his contemporaries, he had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing.”

They commended the “bravery and heroism” of Louisville police officers and said they will do all they can to help everyone understand how and why it happened.