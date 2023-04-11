Louisville Police Release Body Camera Video From Shooting

(AP) — Video from body cameras worn by officers as they responded to a shooter at a downtown Louisville bank is being released by police.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through the footage at a news conference Tuesday. Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting.

Four of the people shot died at the scene, and a fifth died Monday night in a hospital. The gunman, an employee of the bank, was shot and killed by police.