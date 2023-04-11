NATIONAL

Louisville Police Release Body Camera Video From Shooting

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

(AP) — Video from body cameras worn by officers as they responded to a shooter at a downtown Louisville bank is being released by police.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through the footage at a news conference Tuesday. Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting.

Four of the people shot died at the scene, and a fifth died Monday night in a hospital. The gunman, an employee of the bank, was shot and killed by police.

Manhattan DA Sues Rep. Jordan Over Trump Indictment Inquiry

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL