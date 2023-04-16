Louisville Shooter Fires Into Park Crowd; 2 Dead, 4 Wounded

(AP) — Police say an unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night.

Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville.Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey says at least six people were shot. No suspects were in custody immediately after the shooting and police have asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Mayor Craig Greenberg says the city has suffered “an unspeakable week of tragedy” following the Saturday shooting and the deaths five days earlier of five Louisville bank employees, who were killed by a gunman who was livestreaming the shooting online and was killed by police.