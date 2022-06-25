‘Loving’ Boy Last Texas School Shooting Victim Laid To Rest

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

(AP) — The last victim of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is being laid to rest. A funeral is being held Saturday for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia at Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo, where he lived before moving to Uvalde about a year before the May 24 attack.

In an obituary, his family recalled his contagious laugh, love of silly jokes, and sweet and outgoing nature. His grandfather says Uziyah, or Uzi as he was known, also loved football and took the sport seamlessly when they threw the ball around over spring break.

Uzi was among the 19 students and two teachers who were killed in the attack at Robb Elementary School.