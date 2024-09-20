Low Brake Fluid Warning Malfunction Prompts Recall

Close to a half-million GM pickup trucks and SUVs are being recalled due to issues with the low brake fluid warning system.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Friday says a software malfunction might prevent vehicles from displaying a warning light if brake fluid is low.

The recall includes several different 2023 or 2024 models, such as the Chevrolet Silverado 15-hundred, GMC Sierra 15-hundred, Chevy Tahoe, and Suburban. Also on the recall list are the GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models.