Low On Water, Prep Football Adapts In Mississippi’s Capital

Murrah High School football offensive linemen square up against the blocking sled at practice, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The city's low water pressure concerns football coach Marcus Gibson, as it limits his options for washing practice uniforms, towels and other gear his players wear. The recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity.

Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say drinking water isn’t much of a problem, but keeping everything clean is difficult. Some are taking uniforms to laundromats or even to their own houses to keep programs running.

Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant.