Low Vaccine Rate Highlights Wyoming Conservative Streak

A storefront in downtown Gillette, Wyo., displays a shirt with a political statement on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Wyoming has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. and the Gillette area has one of the lowest rates in Wyoming. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

(AP) — Reserving doubts whenever others claim to know what’s best is part of life in Wyoming. Now the Wyoming way stands out more starkly than ever with COVID-19 vaccination trends.

Wyoming’s statewide vaccination rate of 41% is second-lowest of any U.S. state and well below the national rate of 55%. In northeastern Wyoming’s Campbell County, only 23% of people are fully vaccinated, putting it among the bottom handful of counties nationwide.

Locals say they have doubts about the vaccine. They also say they’ve got a right to choose whether to get the shot. Their views coincide with a COVID-19 rate that is almost four times the national average.