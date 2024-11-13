Lower Temperatures Raise Concerns Over Power Grid

Several Texas counties are getting their first taste of winter weather this week, and along with that comes worries about the state’s embattled power grid.

University of Texas energy expert Michael Webber says that much work has been done to winterize the state’s power generators. But, he says, there are still questions about the natural gas system, which can freeze.

The operator of the Texas power grid put out a report earlier this month, suggesting that there is an 80-percent chance of rolling blackouts if the state gets hit with something similar to Winter Storm Uri.