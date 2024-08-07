Lower Valley LNG Projects In Limbo Following Federal Court Ruling

A major setback for planned LNG operations at the Port of Brownsville. A federal appeals court has vacated federal regulatory approvals of the Rio Grande LNG terminal, the Texas LNG project, and a proposed natural gas pipeline.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conducted an insufficient analysis of the projects’ impacts to air quality, and to wetlands and the habitat of endangered species.

The court ruled in a lawsuit brought by the Sierra Club, the city of Port Isabel, and others that claimed LNG operations would degrade the environment of coastal Cameron County. The ruling, in effect, cancels the federal permits that had been approved for the projects, and means FERC must conduct new environmental impact studies and hold a new public comment period.

The ruling comes months after construction began on the Rio Grande LNG project, while officials with Texas LNG were believed to be close to issuing a final investment decision – the last stage necessary for construction to begin.