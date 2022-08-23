LOCALTRENDING

Loya Named To Replace Lopez As Mayor Of Penitas

Mayor Pro Tem Ramiro Loya; Photo Courtesy The City Of Penitas

A new mayor is in place in Penitas. The Progress Times reports the City Council Monday appointed Place 4 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Ramiro Loya to replace Rodrigo Lopez who had resigned about a week-and-a-half before, shortly after he pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge.

Lopez admitted to defrauding the La Joya ISD in a scheme to get the school district to skirt its competitive bidding process and purchase athletic gear from Lopez’s athletic supply company.

The 72-year-old Loya has been on the Penitas city council since 2015. He will serve the 8 months remaining in Lopez’s second mayoral term.

