Lubbock Police Investigating Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old

(AP) — Police in Lubbock say they’re investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy.

Police said in a press release they responded to a report of shots fired Friday night in an east Lubbock neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington was shot and taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the boy was shot during a drive-by shooting. Police said Saturday no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.