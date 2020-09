Texas-based restaurants Luby’s and Fuddruckers are announcing plans to liquidate. Luby’s Inc. plans to distribute approximately somewhere between $92 million and $1-hundred-23 million to stockholders before dissolving the company, although the plan could result in a sale according to a company statement.

The corporation has fallen on hard times during the coronavirus pandemic, being forced to cut staff salaries by 50 percent in March and sell assets due to revenue loss in June.