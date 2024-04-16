Lucio Case Headed Back To Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals

A Cameron County woman convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2008 may soon have that conviction overturned.

A district judge in Brownsville is recommending that the conviction of Melissa Lucio be set aside because her attorneys did not have access to information that would have helped her defense.

Lucio was convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter, but evidence including eyewitness testimony and favorable CPS reports were not given to her lawyers before the trial began.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will review the evidence and the judge’s recommendation and decide whether to overturn Lucio’s conviction.