Lucky Player In Washington Wins $754.6M Powerball Prize

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of a drawing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)