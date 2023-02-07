NATIONAL

Lucky Player In Washington Wins $754.6M Powerball Prize

Fred Cruz
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. A $747 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs for players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize. No one has won the jackpot since November. That has allowed the prize to grow larger with each of the game’s three weekly drawings. It stands as the ninth-largest in U.S. history ahead of a drawing Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)

(AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million. Powerball says both prizes are the amounts before taxes. The jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

 

