The League of United Latin American Citizens is suing the state of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbot’s mail-in ballot drop-off location order.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, the same day Abbott ordered that each county would have only one location to drop off mail-ins. The governor’s order shuts down all other locations chosen by county leaders.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC national president, claims Abbott’s move is a “disgraceful” attempt to suppress the Hispanic vote.