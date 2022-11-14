Lyford Man Hit With Federal Bribery, Extortion Indictment

A Willacy County man and a former U.S. Department of Transportation employee has been charged with bribery and extortion. The charges against Patrick Gorena of Lyford are contained in an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Houston.

The 54-year-old Gorena had worked as a border inspector for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He became the target of an undercover operation during which he demanded thousands of dollars in cash from a trucking company in exchange for minimizing safety violations he turned up that could have resulted in the loss of their federal license. Gorena was arrested after he pocketed a 2-thousand dollar bribe from an undercover officer.