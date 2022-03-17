Lyft Details Fuel Surcharge To Help Offset Rising Gas Prices

FILE - In this April 30, 2020, file photo, Kia Neros that are part of the Lyft ride-hailing fleet sit unused in a lot near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Lyft says it’s adding a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride its drivers perform to help offset recent gasoline price increases. The company said in a blog post on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly from riders to its drivers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers. The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.