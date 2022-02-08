Macron: Putin Told Him Russia Won’t Escalate Ukraine Crisis

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to each other during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis.

Macron also said it would take time to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions. His remarks on a visit to Kyiv came after the Kremlin denied reports that he and Putin struck a deal during marathon talks Monday on de-escalating the crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “in the current situation, Moscow and Paris can’t be reaching any deals.”

Macron met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, but insists it has no plans to attack.