Macron Says Russia Can’t Win In Ukraine After Strike On Mall

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — France’s president has said that Russia “cannot and should not win” the war in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron comments Tuesday came a day after a Russian missile attack on a crowded shopping mall that killed 18 put the conflict’s terrible toll on full view.

Ukrainian and Western leaders have denounced the strike as a war crime and a terrorist attack. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes all across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv, that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from the headlines as it drags on.

Macron appeared to address that concern, vowing that the seven industrialized democracies would support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia as long as necessary.