Madrid Resists Government Pressure To Extend Soft Lockdown

Neighbours of restricted mobility areas in Madrid due to the coronavirus outbreak walk past an anti-riot police unit short after a residents protest demanding more resources for public health system and against social inequality in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas, Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Neighbours of restricted mobility areas in Madrid due to the coronavirus outbreak walk past an anti-riot police unit short after a residents protest demanding more resources for public health system and against social inequality in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas, Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) – Health authorities in Madrid are expanding restrictions on movement to another eight areas of the Spanish capital despite a recommendation from the national government that the partial lockdown should apply to all of the city to curb spiraling coronavirus cases.

Madrid is leading Europe’s coronavirus contagion curve. Over 850,000 residents in 37 neighborhoods were confined this week to their areas unless they have a reason to go elsewhere, while maximum capacity in shops and restaurants has been reduced and parks closed.

The regional government said Friday that those limitations will now be expanded to other areas where more than 1,000 people per 100,000 residents have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.