The magician duo of Penn and Teller are trying to help get a man off Texas death row. Charles Flores, who had an alibi, was convicted of capitol murder thanks to a witness who was hypnotized by law enforcement.

Robin Maher with the Death Penalty Information Center says the performers are experts on hypnosis and praised their decision to get involved. The pair’s friend-of-the-court brief shows that hypnosis is not scientific and accused the cops of exploiting the practice, which has since been banned in Texas