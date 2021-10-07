Magnitude 5.9 Quake Shakes Tokyo; 5 People Slightly Injured

An intersection is seen after a strong earthquake hit metropolitan area Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude has shaken the Tokyo area, but officials say there is no danger of a tsunami. The Meteorological Agency says the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles). (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, slightly injuring at least five people and halting trains and subways. Officials say there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency says the quake was centered just east of Tokyo at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles). It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Super express trains were temporarily halted for safety inspections and many elevators automatically stopped.