Mail Carriers Release Their Christmas Deadlines

The big three mail delivery services are releasing their deadlines for holiday packages to show up in time for Christmas.

UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service are all urging their customers to mail their cards and gifts earlier rather than later. The USPS has a holiday deadline of December 15th for packages sent through regular mail in the 48 contiguous states, and December 17th for first-class mail.

You have until December 21st to ship packages by UPS. FedEx has a December 9th deadline for economy shipping.