Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence

A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center.

54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.

The letter was traced to Hostetter and during a search of her home, investigators found several other envelopes designed to look like legal mail. Hostetter pleaded guilty this past July and at the time admitted that it wasn’t her first time mailing meth to the prison.