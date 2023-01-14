Maine Gets 1st Mega Millions Jackpot With $1.35B Grand Prize

FILE - A Mega Millions sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 billion as a customer purchases a Mega Millions ticket at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won the jackpot, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner.( AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.
The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.
The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The jackpot was the second largest prize for a Mega Millions player.
