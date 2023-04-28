Maine Highway Shooting Victims Healing, Grateful, Confused

(AP) — The father of two of the victims of a deadly shooting rampage in Maine says he and his children are recovering from their injuries and grateful for the support they’ve received from the community. Sean Halsey said Friday the family is also still baffled why such violence befell them while they were driving down the highway.

Police say a 34-year-old man confessed last week to four killings at a home in Bowdoin and injuring three people while shooting at vehicles on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

Soon after the discovery of the bodies in Bowdoin, police responded to gunshots fired at several vehicles more than 20 miles to the south on a busy highway in Yarmouth.