Major Airlines Cancel, Change Flights To US Over 5G Dispute

CORRECTS THE YEAR TO 2022, NOT 2021 - FILE - An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019. Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

(AP) — Major international airlines have canceled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they’re using. The moves Wednesday represented the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology. Some airlines said they were warned that the Boeing 777 was particularly affected. It was not clear how disruptive the cancellations would be. Several airlines said they would try to merely use different planes to maintain their service. The cancellations came a day after AT&T and Verizon said they would postpone new wireless service near some U.S. airports.