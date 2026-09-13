Several large companies are reportedly planning health benefit cutbacks in 2027. Walt Disney, Bloomberg, Starbucks, Deloitte and the City of Dallas are among those expected to trim health care spending next year.

Consulting firm PwC says health plans are projecting the highest medical cost expected to rise nine-percent in 2027. Insurer Aon predicted higher costs, with U.S. employer health care costs rising nine-point-five-percent next year. That would push average costs over 19-thousand dollars per employee.