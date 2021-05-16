LOCALTRENDING

Major Expansion Of Mid Valley Airport In Weslaco Underway

Ground has been broken on a new expansion of Mid Valley Airport in Weslaco – part of the city’s plan to position the airport as a destination for domestic and international corporate air travel.

The 25,000 square-foot expansion will provide room for two new hangars and taxiways. The hangars can house six business jets, and city leaders tell the McAllen Monitor all six spaces have been pre-leased.

he $1.8 million dollar expansion project is being paid for with the help of an 800-thousand dollar grant from the Economic Development Administration within the U.S. Commerce Department. The expansion is expected to be finished in November.

