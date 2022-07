There are major heat concerns for most of Texas. National Weather Service forecasters have issued a Heat Advisory for North and Central Texas until Friday night.

The Corpus Christi area along the Coastal Bend to Laredo in the Rio Grande Valley is under a similar advisory until this evening.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 100s with the Heat Index around 110, meaning people should stay indoors in air conditioning and drink plenty of water.