Major SCOTUS Decisions Expected In June

FILE - The Supreme Court of the United States is seen in Washington, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make some major decisions this month. The conservative-majority court has several noteworthy decisions pending before summer recess, including on cases regarding presidential immunity, the obstruction charges against the January 6th Capitol rioters, the FDA’s approval of the Mifepristone abortion pill and abortion access in medical emergencies.

Social media and the First Amendment are up for review with a decision on whether states that prohibit social media companies from removing posts based on a political view violate free speech.

Also on the docket this month are rulings on gun access for domestic abusers and whether bump stocks can be federally banned.