Majority Of American Adults Say Addiction Has Impacted Their Lives

A new study finds a majority of American adults are being impacted by the country’s substance abuse crisis. That’s according to a new KFF Tracking Poll, in which two in three people say either they themselves or a family member has experienced addiction to alcohol or drugs.

That also includes homelessness due to addiction or overdoses that result in hospitalization or death. Of that 66-percent, more than three-quarters said addiction has affected their family relationships in some way, 70-percent said it affected their mental health and 57-percent said their family’s financial situation became an issue.