Majority Of Americans Against Raising Retirement Age

A majority of Americans are against raising the retirement age for those in their 20s. A poll from Data For Progress reported by Semafor shows that 65 percent of American citizens are opposed to upping the age, which is being proposed by some Republicans to help shore up social security.

GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley mentioned raising the age last month. But still 59 percent of respondents who identified as Republican said it was “unfair” to expect younger citizens to work to older ages, compared to 72 percent of Democratic respondents who said the same and 65 who said they were independents. Less than 10 percent who respondents said they support raising the retirement age above 67.