Mall Shooter Told Ex He Would `take others’ If He Died

FILE - FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Ind., on July 17, 2022. Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at the suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, on the gunman’s motive and whether any data could be extracted from his damaged cellphone. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)

(AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a 20-year-old gunman who fatally shot three people at an Indianapolis-area mall over the summer told his ex-girlfriend he didn’t expect to make it to 21.

Greenwood, Indiana, Police Chief James Ison said at a Wednesday news conference that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman also told the girlfriend that if he killed himself he would “take others” with him. Sapirman opened fire in the food court of Greenwood Park Mall around the mall’s closing time on July 17.

In addition to the three fatalities, two people were wounded. An armed shopper shot and killed Sapirman shortly afterward.