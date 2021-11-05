Man, 22, Due In Court In Deadly Store Gunfire Case

In this security image from video, released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide suspect, shot and killed a random man, then fired multiple times inside the Short Line Express Market, a Las Vegas convenience store near Jones and Robindale Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Clark County, Nev. Las Vegas police on Thursday appealed for help identifying a gunman who fatally shot a person in a vehicle outside a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas and shot at another person inside the business. The suspect was described as Asian, male and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

(AP) — A 22-year-old man accused of donning battle gear and killing a man sitting in a parked car before shooting at people inside a Las Vegas convenience store is due to face a judge on murder and other charges.

Jesus Javier Uribe’s initial court appearance Friday follows his arrest Thursday at a house in southwest Las Vegas. He’s accused also of robbing a person in a street confrontation and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle outside the convenience store before was seen on security video striding inside wielding a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt.

Police say the man who was fatally wounded was sitting in a vehicle outside the store, waiting for his girlfriend inside.